East Jackson’s Austin Ackerman took first in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke to lead East Jackson Saturday (Nov. 21) at the Turkey Splash in Watkinsville.
On the girls’ side Lily Anthony took eighth in the 100-yard backstroke, while Gracie Brown placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle as East Jackson placed fifth in the team standings.
On the junior varsity, Jackson Davis, an eighth grader, totaled 40 points with two first-place finishes (100-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke). Fellow eighth grader Ben Nunnally earned personal bests in fifth-place finishes in both the boys’ 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.
“These two boys, though new to the program, continue to be standouts on our middle school team, and have proved to be wonderful additions to both the junior varsity and varsity teams,” coach Whitney Wilson said. “I can't wait to see how the season progresses for them.”
