The East Jackson swim team has never had anyone go to the state meet.
After the Northwest Georgia Swim Championship (Jan. 10-11) in Calhoun, the Eagles can check that box off the list.
Sophomore Austin Ackerman placed fourth overall in the boys' 500-yard freestyle. Ackerman finished the event in 5:11, good enough to qualify for the state meet in February. He also placed ninth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.56.
"Our swimmers gave it their all and broke several school records," head coach Whitney Wilson said.
Wilson said the event was one of the "largest" events the East Jackson swim team has competed at, with upwards of 189 swimmers in some of the events.
During the Saturday (Jan. 11) portion of the meet, Wilson added every swimmer that competed set new personal-best times.
The Eagles finished first in their heats in four different events: Julia Pittman (100-yard freestyle); Pittman, Sydney Ardis, Hope Reynolds and Isabelle Kennedy (200-yard freestyle relay); Lily Anthony (100-yard backstroke) and Drew Cameron (100-yard backstroke).
