Austin Ackerman competed for East Jackson at the GHSA Swimming & Diving State Championship.
Ackerman was the lone Eagle to qualify for the event, which was held at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta.
In the 1-3A division, Ackerman finished 15th in the 500-yard freestyle. In the 1-5A, he finished 34th. Ackerman finished the event in 5:15.37.
"We are looking forward to more state showings for him in the future," head coach Whitney Wilbanks-Wilson said.
The first-year coach called her inaugural season at the helm a "great season."
"The kids made amazing growth and it was always a joy to see their hard work pay off at the meets," she said. "I've learned a lot this year and I look forward to seeing where our program will go in the future."
