The East Jackson High School and East jackson Middle School swimming teams each finished 3rd out of 11 squads Saturday at the Winter Splash in Watkinsville. The success came despite the Eagles missing four swimmers.
Austin Ackerman qualified for the state swim meet with a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke. He also scored a 1st place finish in the 200-yard freestyle.
Ackerman was also a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that finished 2nd place. Joining him on the relay teams were Mason Day, Drew Cameron and Reed Cassidy.
Cameron finished 3rd in the 100-yard breaststroke and 6th in the 100-yard freestyle. Day finished 3rd in the 100-yard freestyle and 7th in the 50-yard freestyle. Cassidy finished 5th in the 200-yard freestyle and 7th in the 100-yard freestyle.
Gracie Brown was the girls swimmer East Jackson brought to Watkinsville. She finished 3rd in the 200-yard freestyle and 5th in the 100-yard freestyle.
On the middle school side, Courtney Cameron led the way with 1st place finishes in the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard backstroke. She swam with the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams that finished 2nd place. Piper Pennington and Emma Miller joined her on both teams. Leila Huss saw on the 200-yard medley team, while Reese Poelker joined the 200-yard freestyle team.
Pennington placed 2nd in the 50-yard freestyle and 4th in the 50-yard backstroke. Miller placed 3rd in the 100-yard individual medley and the 50-yard butterfly.
Poelker finished 4th in the 50-yard freestyle and 6th in the 50-yard butterfly. Huss placed 5th in the 50-yard freestyle. Grace Hatcher placed 8th in the 50-yard freestyle.
