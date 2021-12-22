The East Jackson swimming team earned an 8th place finish in combined scores Saturday (Dec. 18) at the Candy Cane meet hosted by Flowery Branch at Frances Meadows.
The high school boys finished 5th out of 13 squads, while the girls placed 7th out of 12 teams. The middle school team traveled as well and the girls placed 5th.
Austin Ackerman earned two state cuts. He swam a 1:52.62 and finished 1st in the 200-yard freestyle. He also finished 2nd in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.24.
TOP HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMERS
Other top performers from EJHS were:
•boys 400-yard freestyle relay – Austin Ackerman, Reed Cassidy, Mason Day and Drew Cameron (1st – 4:15.89).
•Reed Cassidy 200-yard freestyle (5th – 2:27.07).
TOP MIDDLE SCHOOL PERFORMERS
Other top performers from EJMS were:
•girls 200-yard medley relay – Courtney Cameron, Leila Huss, Emma Miller and Piper Pennington – (5th – 2:33.14).
•girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Courtney Cameron, Piper Pennington, Leila Huss and Emma Miller – (5th – 2:19.03).
•Courtney Cameron 50-yard breaststroke (1st – 37.18); 100-yard individual medley (2nd – 1:14.05).
•Emma Miller 50-yard butterfly (5th – 38:43); 100-yard freestyle (5th – 1:11.62).
