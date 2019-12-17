The East Jackson Swim Eagles aren't slowing down when it comes to making improvements in the pool.
East Jackson placed eighth overall during the Dec. 14 meet at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Habersham. That's two spots higher than the previous week's meet at the same venue.
"We had numerous kids place within the top ten in their events," head coach Whitney Wilbanks-Wilson said. "I also had numerous kids drop their personal times anywhere from two to four seconds and up to 13 seconds. I am very proud of them."
The highest individual finisher was Austin Ackerman, who finished first in the boys' 200-yard freestyle. Drew Cameron finished eighth in the same event.
Ackerman also had a strong showing in the 100-yard breaststroke event. He finished fourth.
Gracie Brown had a good showing for the girls. Brown finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 50-yard backstroke.
Isabelle Kennedy put together a sixth-place showing in the 100-yard butterfly and a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
The girls' freestyle relay team (Lily Anthony, Sydney Ardis, Kennedy and Julia Pittman) finished sixth. The group finished ninth in the medley relay.
Mason Day finished eighth in the boys' 100-yard butterfly and Ardis finished ninth in the girls' 200-yard freestyle.
