The East Jackson Swim Eagles are continuing to improve as the new year has come.
The Eagles placed eighth (boys) and 10th (girls) at the Hot Chocolate swim meet at Ruby Fulbright last Saturday (Jan. 4).
"We did well considering we came off a two week break due to illness and the holidays," head coach Whitney Wilbanks-Wilson said. "Many of our swimmers dropped their times and recorded personal-bests. It's clear their techniques are improving."
The top scorers for East Jackson were Austin Ackerman, sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02:59); seventh in the 100-yard freestyle (54:45).
Middle-schooler Gracie Brown finished fifth in 50-yard backstroke (39.11) and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:11:98).
Drew Cameron finished 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:30:17).
The girls' 200 medley relay team finished ninth (Lily Anthony, Hope Reynolds, Isabelle Kennedy, Julia Pittman). The 200-yard freestyle finished 10th (Julia Pittman, Hope Reynolds, Isabelle Kennedy, Sydney Ardis).
East Jackson swims this Saturday at the Northwest Georgia Championship in Calhoun (Jan. 11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.