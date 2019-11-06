The East Jackson swim season opened Nov. 2 at the Habersham Central Rocking Raider Meet.
The swimming Eagles had three top-10 finishers in the meet.
Gracie Brown finished sixth in the middle school girls' 50-yard backstroke. Brown also finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle.
The girls' 200-yard freestyle relay team finished 10th at the meet. The team is comprised of Sydney Ardis, Hope Reynolds, Julia Pittman and Brooke Inscho.
East Jackson's next meet is Nov. 21 at Morgan County.
