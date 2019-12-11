The East Jackson swim team continues to see improvements as the 2019-20 season goes along, and the latest improvements were shown at the Habersham Central Jingle Jam.
The boys' and girls' teams combined to finish in 10th place, which was a "great improvement" from the team's last outing, according to head coach Whitney Wilbanks-Wilson.
"We had a great weekend at the Habersham Jingle Jam," the coach said. "We have been working hard to increase our endurance and speed, and I feel that all our hard work paid off for this meet."
Austin Ackerman led the team. He finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:26.05) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.77), which was a few seconds off from a state-qualifying time, according to Wilbanks-Wilson.
Mason Day finished tenth in the boys' 100-yard butterfly (1:34.07), and the medley relay team of Day, Ackerman, Matthew Wilbanks and Drew Cameron finished ninth (2:23.22).
For the girls' team, Sydney Ardis finished 11th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:59.98). Gracie Brown finished 11th for the middle school team in the 50-yard freestyle (32.78).
