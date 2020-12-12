East Jackson’s Austin Ackerman will swim in the state meet once again after recording a qualifying time in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke at Saturday’s (Dec. 12) Tallulah Falls Winter Snow meet in Clarksville.
The state meet is set for February 6-8 at Georgia Tech.
Ackerman swam a time of 1:05.09 to win the breaststroke event, while also taking second in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle.
Ackerman was one of only three East Jackson swimmers to compete at the meet due to quarantine issues. Lily Anthony competed for the girls, finishing eighth the 100-yard backstroke with a personal-best performance.
East Jackson’s middle school team also competed with the following swimmers earning top-12 times:
•Jack Davis — second, boys’ 100-yard freestyle; fourth, boys’ 50-yard freestyle (school records).
•Ben Nunnally — fourth, boys’ 50-yard backstroke; eighth, boys’ 100-yard freestyle.
•Landon Meeler — 12th, boys’ 50-yard backstroke.
•Leila Huss — ninth, girls’ 100-yard freestyle.
•Jenna Conner — ninth, girls’ backstroke.
East Jackson will swim Saturday (Dec. 19) at the Flowery Branch Candy Cane meet at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
