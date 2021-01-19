Swimming in its final regular season meet of the year, East Jackson took eighth in the team standings at Friday’s (Jan. 15) Mid-Month Splash in Watkinsville
Austin Ackerman placed third in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke and fourth in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly, setting a school record.
Drew Cameron also earned a pair of top-10 finishes, placing seventh in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke and boys’ 200-yard individual medley.
Meanwhile, East Jackson’s middle school team finished second, led by Courtney Cameron and Ben Nunnally.
Cameron finished first in the girls’ 50-yard back stroke and third in the girls’100-yard individual medley, while Nunnally took first in the boys’ 50-yard backstroke and second in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle. Leila Huss placed second in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle.
Others with top-10 finishes were Jenna Conner (seventh, girls’ 50-yard backstroke) and Landon Meeler (fourth, boys’ 50-yard backstroke; sixth, boys’ 50-yard freestyle).
“Despite all our setbacks during the season, with Covid and injuries, we still had a great season full of growth for both the middle and high school teams,” East Jackson coach Whitney Wilson said.
