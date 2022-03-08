The East Jackson boys' tennis team picked up another Region 8-AAA win Thursday (Mar. 3) at Hart County.
The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 4-1 by sweeping both doubles matches and picking up wins at lines two and three singles. Mark Gaultney suffered the Eagles' only defeat at line one singles 3-6, 1-6.
Troy Wilson won at line two singles after losing the first set, 6-7, 6-4 and 6-2. Evan Richey won at line three singles 6-1 and 6-2.
Gabe Purcell and Cameron Ramsey were dominant in their match at line one doubles, winning 6-0 and 6-1. Adison Baughman and Payne Williams had a harder time in their match at line two doubles, but they prevailed 6-4, 6-4.
The girls nearly left Hartwell with another win, but fell 3-2. The last match of the night came down to a third set. Sara Kate Giddons and Emma Kessler nearly earned the win at line two doubles, but fell 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.
Oliva Beadles and Angie Rivera lost at line one doubles 2-6, 2-6; and Pennon Shue fell at line three singles 4-6, 1-6. Rylee Sosebee and Isabel Harrison earned East Jackson's two victories. Sosebee won at line one singles 6-2, 6-2, while Harrison won at line two singles 6-1, 6-1.
The Eagle's next match is Thursday (Mar. 10) at Franklin County.
