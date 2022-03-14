The East Jackson boys and girls' tennis teams fell at Franklin County on Thursday (Mar. 10).
The boys lost 4-1, but match was closer than that tally indicates. The girls lost 3-2, but had a chance to win a decisive match at line two doubles.
The Eagles swept the Lions at home on Feb. 10. They look to bounce back Tuesday, at home against Oconee County.
Gabe Purcell and Cameron Ramsey earned the boys' only win at line one doubles 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4.
Mark Gaultney lost 2-6, 1-6; Troy Wilson lost 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 1-6; and Evan Richey lost 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (3-7). John Buell and Michael Thorton lost at line two doubles 4-6, 7-5, 4-6.
Rylee Sosebee and Isabel Harrison won two matches for the Lady Eagles. Sosebee won at line one singles 6-2, 6-2; Harrison won at line two singles 6-1, 6-0.
Pennon Shue lost at line three Singles 1-6, 2-6. Olivia Beadles and Angie Rivera lost at line two doubles 2-6, 3-6.
Claire Yarbrough and Alivia Weaver took the line two doubles match to a third set, but came up short 5-7, 7-5, 0-6.
