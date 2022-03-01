The East Jackson tennis team has played three region matches since beginning the season on Feb. 10, and both squads are 2-1 on the season so far.
The Eagles defeated Franklin County on Feb. 10., both squads won 3-2. Rylee Sosebee, Isabel Harrison and Pennon Shue won for the girls. Evan Richey scored the boys' only sole win. Gabe Purcell and Cameran Ramsey won at one doubles, and John Buell and Drew Cameron won at two doubles.
Oconee County swept the Eagles on on Feb. 15, but they bounced back last Thursday (Feb. 24) by sweeping Monroe Area. Sosebee, Harrison and Shue won singles matches for the girls, while Mark Gaultney, Troy Wilson and Richey won singles matches for the boys.
Olivia Beadles and Angenlina Rivera won at one doubles for the girls, and Claire Yarbrough and Alivia Weaver won at two doubles. Gabe Purcell and Cameran Ramsey won at one doubles for the boys, and John Buell and Drew Cameron won at two doubles.
