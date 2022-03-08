The East Jackson track and field team hosted the Eagle Invitational on Saturday (Mar. 5). Demarcus Watson led the Eagles with a 1st place finish in high jump, on top of a 3rd place finish in long jump and 6th place finish in triple jump.
Tyler Crow earned East Jackson's only other top three finish with a 3rd place in pole vault.
HIGHLIGHTS
•Demarcus Watson – high jump (1st – 6-2); long jump (3rd – 19-9.5); triple jump (6th – 38-0).
•Tyler Crow – pole vault (3rd – 11-0).
•Kaitlyn Weaver – 100-meter hurdles (5th – 18.13); 300-meter hurdles (5th – 53.49).
•Meredith Cameron, Logan Horne, Nova Hanna and Abby Richardson – distance medley relay (5th – 16:48.76).
•Arya Law – long jump (5th – 13-7.5); high jump (7th – 4-4); triple jump (8th – 30-1.5).
•Gary Maddox, JZ Lester, Corvin Gillespie and Travis Payne – 4x200-meter relay (5th – 1:37.81).
•Ahnyx Middlebrooks – long jump (6th – 13-2.5).
•Kayden Ledford – discus (7th – 84-6).
•Travis Payne, DeKain Williams, Gary Maddox and JZ Lester – 4x100-meter relay (7th – 46.54).
•Peri Grace Foster – high jump (9th – 4-0).
•Juan Zavala-Diaz, Blake Craig, Corvin Gillespie and Jacob Mullins – 4x400-meter relay (10th – 12:34.78).
•Jamal Neal – shot put (10th – 38-7.5).
