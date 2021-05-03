Behind two first-place finishes and one runner-up showing, East Jackson’s Antonia Pittman took home the Region 8-AAA girls’ high-point trophy at last week’s region meet at Monroe Area.
Pittman won both the 200 meters (26.54) and 400 meters (59.79) and placed second in the long-jump (16-1), leading the Eagles to a fourth-place finish out of six teams in the girls’ standings.
Kaitlyn Weaver also won a region championship, placing the first in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles (49.67)
On the boys’ side, East Jackson placed fifth in the team standings out of six teams.
East Jackson will host this Saturday’s (May 8) state sectional meet. The event starts at 9 a.m.
Here are the other top performer from last week’s region meet. The top four in each event will compete at sectionals.
GIRLS
•The 4 x 400-meter team of Meredith Cameron, Logan Horne, Abby Richardson and Weaver placed third (4:29.26).
•The 4 x 800-meter team of Cameron, Horne, Emily Parker and Sheena Lim placed third (11:52.01).
•Maurissa Thomas placed fourth in both the shot put (31-5) and discus (98-10).
BOYS
•Jake Johnson placed second in the shot put (46-4).
•Ryan Sparks finished third in the 200 meters (23.97).
•Marques Greene finished fourth in the 200 meters (24.05).
•The boys’ 4 x 100-meter team of Greene, Sparks, R.J. White and Eli Jones placed third (44.96).
•The boys’ 4 x 800-meter team of Jeffrey Fuller, Juan Diaz Zavala, Theron Walker and Gabe Merk placed fourth (9:41.86).
