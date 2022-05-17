Over the weekend East Jackson had several athletes compete in the Class AAA state meet at Carrollton’s Grisham Stadium.
Antonia Pittman placed third in the 400 meter dash and 15th in the 200 meter dash.
Arya Law placed 16th in the high jump competition.
Madissyn David placed 15th in the Discus. The girls 4x800 meter relay team placed 16th. This team was composed of Vanessa Vaca-Naca, Logan Horne, Brenda Flores and Nova Hanna.
The boys 4x800 meter relay team consisting of Hayden Hodges, Juan Zavala Diaz, Jacob Mullins and Isael Guerra-Baca placed 15th.
Tyler Crow and Gabe Merk competed in the pole vault competition. Crow placed sixth and Merk placed 11th.
