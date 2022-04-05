The Jackson County track and field team swept East Jackson’s home meet Thursday (Mar. 31), the Eagles finished 2nd among the five schools in attendance.
JACKSON COUNTY HIGHLIGHTS
•Gracie Herrin, Chloe Satterfield, Angel Mattox and Destiny Thompson – 4x100-meter relay (1st – 56.02).
•Shane Gibson, Elijah Ling, Javier Martinez and Markel Oliver – 4x100-meter relay (1st – 44.66).
•Gracie Herrin, Kamryn Shaw-Foreman, Kennedy Harris and Chloe Satterfield – 4x200-meter relay (1st – 1:58.28).
•Jayden Hibbert, Elijah Ling, Javier Martinez and Markel Oliver – 4x200-meter relay (1st – 1:33.89).
•Kamryn Shaw-Foreman, Anna Maxey, Chandler Blake and Elana Damico – 4x400-meter relay (1st – 5:00.71).
•Kamryn Shaw-Foreman – 100-meter dash (1st – 13.52); 200-meter dash (1st – 28.12); 400-meter dash (1st – 1:02.62).
•Markel Oliver – 100-meter dash (11.49).
•Javier Martinez – 200-meter dash (1st – 23.43); 100-meter dash (2nd – 11.51).
•Jayden Hibbert – 400-meter dash (1st – 54.14); 200-meter dash (3rd – 24.18).
•Brayden Bejin – 110-meter relay (1st – 17.73); 300-meter relay (2nd – 48.86).
•Chris Baxter – 300-meter relay (1st – 46.02); 110-meter relay (2nd – 17.79).
•Kendall Goetzman – 800-meter run (1st – 2:59.33); 3200-meter run (2nd – 15:26.20).
•Morgan Elridge – 3200-meter run (1st – 13:48.51).
•Alex Southivong – 3200-meter run (1st – 12:54.90).
•Angelica Jiminez – shot put (1st – 30-10.25).
•Jesse Combs – shot put (1st – 44-8).
•Kennedy Harris – 200-meter dash (2nd – 29.32).
•Chandler Blake – 400-meter dash (2nd – 1:09.32); high jump (2nd – 4-4).
•Erin O’Brien – 1600-meter run (2nd – 5:55.41).
•Destiny Thompson – long jump (2nd – 13-3.75).
•Elijah Ling – long jump (2nd – 18-9.5).
•Daniel Stites – discus (2nd – 101-11).
•Brooklyn Bruce – shot put (2nd – 30-8).
•Chloe Satterfield – 200-meter dash (3rd – 29.33).
•Elana Damico – 400-meter dash (3rd – 1:12.49).
•Kennedy Stone – long jump (3rd – 13-2.75).
•Zack Scott – triple jump (3rd – 35-2.5).
•Javon Hollis – high jump (3rd – 5-2).
EAST JACKSON HIGHLIGHTS
•Corvin Gillespie, Demarcus Watson, Travis Payne and JZ Lester – 4x400-meter relay (1st – 3:54.99).
•Blake Craig, Jacob Mullins, Jeffrey Fuller and Juan Zavala Diaz – 4x800-meter relay (1st – 9:31.24).
•Isael Guerra-Baca – 800-meter run (1st – 2:14.66); 1600-meter run (1st – 5:00.75).
•Katy Weaver – 300-meter hurdles (1st – 51.69); 100-meter hurdles (2nd – 17.85).
•Arya Law – high jump (1st – 4-6).
•Demarcus Watson – high jump (1st – 5-6); long jump (1st – 19.5-5.5)
•Hannah Kent – discus (1st – 87-2).
•Tyler Crow – pole vault (1st – 12-7).
•Carleigh Chandler, Vitory Williama, Jorja Stansell and Jariah Thomas – 4x100-meter relay (2nd – 58.24).
•TJ Jackaon, DeKain Williams, Javon Huff and Travis Payne – 4x100-meter relay (2nd – 45.87).
•TJ Jackaon, Javon Huff, Travis Payne and Demarcus Watson - 4x200-meter relay (2nd – 1:35.69).
•JZ Lester – 200-meter dash (2nd – 23.96).
•Jathon Daniels – 400-meter run (2nd – 57.07).
•Brneda Flores – 800-meter run (2nd – 3:03.62).
•Annika Sorrow – high jump (2nd – 4-4).
•Madissyn David – discus (2nd – 83-8).
•Jamal Neal – shot put (2nd – 41-3.5).
•Gabe Merk – pole vault (2nd – 11-0)
•Javon Huff – 100-meter dash (3rd – 11.69).
•Logan Horne – 800-meter run (3rd – 3:10.18).
•Juan Zavala Diaz – 800-meter run (3rd – 2:21.96).
•Michael Kelleher – 1600-meter run (3rd – 5:25.26).
•Jacob Hertzog – 110-meter hurdles (3rd – 19.10); 300-meter hurdles (3rd – 49.62).
•Ahnyx Middlebrooks – triple jump (3rd – 27-0).
•Kayden Ledford – discus (3rd – 77-11).
•Josh Stansell – shot put (3rd – 36-10).
