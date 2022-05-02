East Jackson’s Antonia Pittman won the Region 8-AAA 200 meters and placed second in the 400 meters to advance to the state sectionals during last week’s region meet.
Pittman ran a time of 25.88 in the 200 meters and 1:00.16 in the 400 meters.
East Jackson had nine other athletes qualify for sections, which the Eagles will host Saturday May 7.
Arya Law earned a spot into the sectionals with a third-place finish in the high jump (4-8). Madissyn David placed third as well with a throw of 89-08 in the discuss.
The girls’ 4 x 400 meter and 4 x 800 meter teams both qualified for sectionals with fourth-place finishes with times of 4:55.26 and 12:22.28, respectively.
On the boys’ side, vaulters Tyler Crow and Gabe Merk qualified for sectionals with second- and third- place finishes, respectively. Crow cleared 12 feet, while Merk vaulted 10-6. Demarcus Watson qualified for sectionals in the high jump, clearing 5-10 to finish third.
In relays, the 4 x 800 meter team qualified for sectionals, placing third with a time of 9:09.18, while the 4 x 200 meter team also qualified for sectionals with a fourth place finish and time of 1:34.22.
East Jackson’s girls finished fifth in the region, while the boys placed sixth.
