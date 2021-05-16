East Jackson’s Antonia Pittman earned a high spot on the state podium taking fourth in the Class AAA girls’ 400 meters with a time of 59.01.
Pittman was the girls’ program’s lone placer at the three-day state meet in Albany.
Thrower Jake Johnson was East Jackson's lone placer on the boys’ side, taking eighth in the shot put with a throw of 44-4.
