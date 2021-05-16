PITTMAN

East Jackson's Antonia Pittman finished fourth in the girls' Class AAA 400 meters at the state meet on Saturday (May 15) in Albany. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

East Jackson’s Antonia Pittman earned a high spot on the state podium taking fourth in the Class AAA girls’ 400 meters with a time of 59.01.

Pittman was the girls’ program’s lone placer at the three-day state meet in Albany.

Thrower Jake Johnson was East Jackson's lone placer on the boys’ side, taking eighth in the shot put with a throw of 44-4.

