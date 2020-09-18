East Jackson split a pair of matches Thursday night at East Hall, but first-year coach Candace Crenshaw gleaned more from her team’s loss than its win.
The Eagles fell to a 16-4 White County team — which reached the state quarterfinals last year — in two sets (25-18, 25-23) before sweeping host East Hall in two sets (25-5, 25-11). The team is 10-10 on the year.
“We played like I wanted to in the first match,” Crenshaw said. “We’ve been struggling with a few things, and I just really commended the girls afterwards for playing well together as a team, and that’s something that we’ve been lacking. They played well as a team. They just made some mistakes individually.”
After the competitive match with White County, East Jackson reeled off the first 14 points of the night cap against East Hall, dominating the first set, and then won the second set handily.
East Jackson has now won three of its last four matches.
“I think the things that we have been working on as a team are coming together and jelling, which is a great time because we just passed the halfway mark for our season,” Crenshaw said. “So, I’m really proud of the girls, and if we can keep jelling like that, come back and cut down on some of our unforced errors, then I think we’re going to be in a good spot.”
The Eagles were coming off Tuesday (Sept. 15) sweeps of both Putnam County (25-7, 25-11) and Cedar Shoals (25-11, 25-15) in non-region action.
Against Putnam County, Allison Lounder recorded seven aces and 21 assists, while Keely Shultz had eight kills. Mya Howard added four kills and four digs.
In the win over Cedar Shoals, Howard tallied five kills and eight digs, while Lounder provided 14 assists. Abigail Pennington finished with three aces and three kills.
The Eagles have a busy week approaching, hosting non-region opponent Athens Christian and region foe Monroe Area on Monday (Sept. 21) followed by home region matches against Stephens County and Oconee County on Tuesday (Sept. 22). The team then plays Thursday (Sept. 24) against Banks County and Tallulah Falls at Tallulah Falls.
