The East Jackson volleyball team’s postseason run ended Saturday (Oct. 23) at Morgan County in the Sweet 16 of the AAA State Playoffs.
The Eagles lost 3-0 to the Bulldogs, but kept the first two sets very close. East Jackson (10-24, 5-4 Area 8-AAA) lost the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-18, but fell in the third set 25-11.
While the loss is a disappointment to East Jackson, the Sweet 16 run was huge for head coach Candace Crenshaw and her young program. Allison Lounder is the team’s only senior. The Eagles list seven freshmen and sophomores, and only three juniors on the varsity roster.
The returning players include junior Alannah Padilla and sophomore Keely Shultz, who are already two of East Jackson’s biggest on-court leaders.
ROUND ONE: EAST JACKSON 3, SONORAVILLE 1
East Jackson started the AAA State Playoffs with a 3-1 victory over No. 2 seed Sonoraville, the runners-up from Area 6-AAA.
The Eagles lost the first set by a slim 25-20 margin, but dominated the next two sets, winning 25-15 and 25-13. Facing elimination, Sonoraville rallied to keep pace with East Jackson, but the Eagles prevailed 25-23 to advance to the Sweet 16.
