PADILLA

East Jackson's Alannah Padilla celebrates a point during volleyball action earlier this week. The Eagles grabbed their first two wins of the seasons Thursday (Aug. 20), beating Putnam County and East Hall. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The East Jackson volleyball team grabbed two home wins Thursday night (Aug. 20) to move to 2-2 on the year.

The Eagles defeated Putnam County 25-13, 25-10 and then downed East Hall 25-18, 25-7.

Against Putnam County, Allison Lounder tallied 20 assists and five aces. Mya Howard and Keely Shultz each had five kills with Shultz also recording four digs. Alannah Padilla had five digs.

Against East Hall, Abigail Pennington finished with seven aces, five digs and four kills, while Padilla finished with seven digs and Howard recorded six kills.

East Jackson plays Tuesday (Aug. 25) at Oconee County against area opponents Monroe Area (6 p.m.) and Oconee County (7 p.m.).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.