The East Jackson volleyball team grabbed two home wins Thursday night (Aug. 20) to move to 2-2 on the year.
The Eagles defeated Putnam County 25-13, 25-10 and then downed East Hall 25-18, 25-7.
Against Putnam County, Allison Lounder tallied 20 assists and five aces. Mya Howard and Keely Shultz each had five kills with Shultz also recording four digs. Alannah Padilla had five digs.
Against East Hall, Abigail Pennington finished with seven aces, five digs and four kills, while Padilla finished with seven digs and Howard recorded six kills.
East Jackson plays Tuesday (Aug. 25) at Oconee County against area opponents Monroe Area (6 p.m.) and Oconee County (7 p.m.).
