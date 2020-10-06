East Jackson split a pair of non-region matches Tuesday (Oct. 6) on the road and is now 17-15 on the year as the regular season winds down.
The Eagles lost 25-22, 25-21 to Prince Avenue in their first match but defeated Westminster Christian Academy 25-16, 25-12 in the night cap.
East Jackson closes its regular season with home matches Thursday (Oct. 8) against Prince Avenue and Tallulah Falls starting at 5 p.m.
