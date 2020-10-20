The East Jackson volleyball team ended its first season under new coach Candace Crenshaw with a first-round state tournament loss to Sandy Creek Tuesday (Oct. 20).
The Eagles fell in the three sets on the road to finish the year at 19-19. But East Jackson got back to the state tournament under Crenshaw after missing out on the postseason last year and finished with a .500 record in region play.
“It is usually hard for a new person to come into an existing program,” Crenshaw said. “I partially found that to be true. Strong and competitive players can get the job done, regardless of the coach. The administrative staff and my parent support have been outstanding. I am so excited to be an East Jackson Eagle. In my opinion we had a winning season.”
East Jackson will lose three seniors off this year’s team heading into next year.
