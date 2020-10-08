The East Jackson volleyball team closed regular season play at 17-17 with a pair of non-region losses Thursday.
The Eagles fell to Prince Avenue 25-18, 25-16 and Tallulah Falls 25-11, 25-19.
In the loss to Prince Avenue, Zoe Daniels and Mya Howard led the Eagles with four kills each. Allison Lounder had two aces ,10 digs and 11 assists, while Keely Shultz had nine digs.
Against Tallulah Falls, Shutlz finished with four kills and two aces. Lounder totaled 12 digs and nine assists, while Abby Pennington had 11 digs.
The Eagles now await the postseason as East Jackson finished as the No. 3 seed out of Region 8-AAA for the regular season. The Eagles will host Monroe Area on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. in a best-of-five-set match. The winner will face Oconee County on Oct. 17 in the region semifinals.
