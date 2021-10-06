WATKINSVILLE – The East Jackson volleyball team entered Tuesday (Oct. 5) night tied for third in the Region 8-AAA standings. After a pair of wins over Stephens County and Monroe Area, the Eagles are alone in third heading into the region tournament next week.
The Eagles won both sets against Stephens County in dominant fashion, 25-9 and 25-13. The Indians struggled to handle East Jackson serves, primarily the serves from junior Abby Pennington, sophomore Keely Shultz and freshman Karly Petty.
East Jackson (7-21, 6-4 Region 8-AAA) was just as dominant against Monroe Area, though the Purple Hurricanes did keep the first set close and even led early on. East Jackson eventually won 25-18 before winning the second set 25-16.
“We had to win tonight,” said head coach Candace Crenshaw. “I wish we had played a little better in some spots, but I love the outcome.
“We’ve had a lot of issues with missing serves and so we’ve been practicing a lot if service. They’ve been working hard, we’ve been dialing in on our weaknesses hoping to get better. This is the time of year where if you can’t work on your weaknesses and get stronger then you’re not going to go very far in the postseason.”
With the No. 3 seed entering the Region 8-AAA Tournament, East Jackson’s focus shifts towards making the AAA State Playoffs for a second straight year. That would be a huge accomplishment for a roster consisting of just one senior and seven underclassmen.
“With six freshmen, that’s a pretty huge deal,” she said. “They’ve all stepped up, played well, they’ve grown and matured a lot. Some of the younger ones are good at listening, taking constructive criticism, going with it and getting better.”
East Jackson closes out the regular season Thursday (Oct. 7) at East Hall with three-set matches with the Vikings and the Chestatee War Eagles. The Region 8-AAA Tournament begins on Thursday (Oct. 14). The Eagles will play Monroe Area in the first round with a playoff spot on the line. The tournament ends on Saturday (Oct. 16).
