The East Jackson volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Thursday (Oct. 1) sweeping both Athens Christian and Washington-Wilkes.
The host Eagles (16-14) beat Athens Christian 25-14, 25-13 and then Washington-Wilkes 25-5, 25-11 to complete a senior night sweep. East Jackson has now won nine of its last 13 matches.
“I am really excited with how our team is playing right now,” first-year East Jackson coach Candace Crenshaw said. “I am hoping that this continues as we wrap up our regular season play next week.”
The Eagles return to action Tuesday (Oct. 6) against non-region opponent Prince Avenue.
The Region 8-AAA tournament is Oct. 15 and 17.
“I would like to go into this competition feeling confident and strong,” Crenshaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.