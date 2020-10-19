East Jackson is thrilled to be returning to the state tournament — an accomplishment only heightened by the unpredictability of playing volleyball during a pandemic.
“First off, I am so happy we get to play this season,” first-year coach Candace Crenshaw said. “Back in the summer I was not very sure we would.”
The Eagles (19-18) have earned the No. 3 seed out of 8-AAA and will continue their season this week when they travel to No. 2 seed Sandy Creek (11-22) Tuesday (Oct. 21) for a 6 p.m. match in the opening round of the Class AAA tournament. East Jackson missed out on the state tournament last year.
East Jackson, following a region tournament opening-round sweep of Monroe Area Thursday (Oct. 15), lost to Hart County (25-16, 25-21, 25-21) in the region semifinals Saturday (Oct. 17) before beating Stephens County (25-18, 25-17, 25-14) later that day.
“We went into the tournament as a third seed and nothing changed,” Crenshaw said. “I had high hope of beating Hart to earn a second position, but that didn't happen. I felt very confident that we could beat Stephens again to stay as the third seed.”
By earning the No. 3 seed, East Jackson avoided a first-round pairing with No. 1-ranked Westminster. But it drew a Sandy Creek team that reached the Final Four last year in Class AAAA and also won 41 matches.
“So they will be a strong team,” Crenshaw said.
East Jackson last advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2017.
