After three seasons, two playoff appearances and a Sweet 16 showing under Kortney Kurtz, the East Jackson volleyball team is under new leadership.
Candace Crenshaw has taken over the program, aiming to get the team back to the state tournament after the program missed out last year during an 18-win campaign.
East Jackson, which returns a strong nucleus of upperclassmen in its bid to qualify for state, opens the season Aug. 13 at Lake Oconee Academy.
Here’s a look at the East Jackson volleyball team:
•Last year: 18-27
•Returning starters: Mya Howard (outside hitter), Maurissa Thomas (middle hitter), Zoe Daniels (middle hitter), Allison Lounder (setter), Alannah Padilla (libero), Abby Pennington (outside hitter)
•Other key contributors: Keely Shultz (right side hitter)
•Strengths: Crenshaw will benefit from the return of six starters as the team attempts to earn one of the four state playoff berths out of Area 8-AAA. That returning cast includes the Eagles’ top three hitters from last year — Mya Howard (190 kills), Zoe Daniels (131 kills) and Maurissa Thomas (121) — and its setter, Allison Lounder, who recorded 491 assists last year. Lounder is also the school’s record holder for aces. Daniels was the team’s leader in blocks (54) and Howard and Lounder were among the team’s leaders in digs with 292 and 227, respectively.
•Weaknesses: Crenshaw said there will be transition with players becoming accustomed to a new coach.
•Area outlook: Crenshaw expects to earn one of the top two positions out of the area for the state tournament. The new-look Area 8-AAA lost Jefferson, Jackson County and Morgan County — all playoff teams from last year — and adds Oconee County and Stephens County. Oconee County was a 25-win team last year.
•Season outlook: Simply put, the goal is to reach the state tournament. The Eagles posted state-tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018 before having to stay home in 2019. They’ll look to make sure hiatus from the Class AAA tournament is a brief one.
