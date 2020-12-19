East Jackson’s Tyler Crow led a small team of Eagles at a weekend tournament in Loganville, placing first in the 160-pound class. Avery Smith added a fourth-place finish at 126. Ben Lampe went 3-1 in the 138-pound division.
East Jackson has had multiple wrestlers quarantined due to contact tracing, which has left the team shorthanded.
“We should be back close to full strength next week with kids coming back from quarantine,” Eagle coach Andrew Gaddy said. “We are hoping to get them back in wrestling shape as we make the push for area duals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.