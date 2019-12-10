The East Jackson Eagle wrestling team is fighting through injuries, according to head coach Andrew Gaddy.
But the injuries didn't stop the team from competing at the North Oconee duals (Dec. 7) and having individuals with good showings.
The Eagles competed against Dawson County, Monroe Area, Locust Grove, Lakeside-Evans and Evans high schools at the duals.
Three wrestlers had winning records on the day for East Jackson: Noah Watts (113 pounds), Tyler Parr (132) and Juan Zavala (152). All three wrestlers went 3-2 in the duals.
"We are continuing to get better every week," Gaddy said. "Parr, Watts and Zavala are wrestling the best they have wrestled. It has been fun as coaches to watch them grow and continue to improve. Our focus is to keep getting tougher week in and week out."
East Jackson wrestling returns to the mat Saturday (Dec. 14) at Cherokee Bluff and the Battle at the Bluff.
