Despite not winning an overall match as a team at the Battle At The Bluff on Dec. 14, the East Jackson Eagles still had bright spots throughout the day.
The mat Eagles went 0-4 at the Cherokee Bluff dual tournament. East Jackson lost to White County (38-24); Wesleyan (46-22); Cherokee Bluff (52-24); and Johnson (54-30).
"As a team, we were short-handed this weekend and only filled six weight classes," head coach Andrew Gaddy said. "Our kids wrestled their tails off and performed the best they have all year.
"We won at least four of the six matches that we wrestled in each dual of the day. They are continuing to fight to get better, and their effort in practice is starting to show on the mat during matches."
Noah Watts (113 pounds) and Carlos Velasco (182) wrestled perfect on Saturday. Both wrestlers finished the day with 4-0 records.
After a tri-match Dec. 17, the Eagles return to the mat Dec. 20-21 in Loganville for the Eric Hill Memorial tournament.
