The 2019-20 East Jackson wrestling season has proven to be fruitful.
Even though the Eagles didn't make it out of the Area 6-AAA duals Jan. 10, the team did win its first area duals match in several seasons.
East Jackson defeated Hart County 42-27 in the first round of the area duals to advance and have a shot at getting to Macon. In the end, a trip to Macon wasn't in the cards.
The Eagles fell to Jefferson in the quarterfinals and Cherokee Bluff in the consolation bracket.
Noah Watts put the win away against Hart County, picking up a pin in his 113-pound match. Watts finished the area duals 2-1. Xander Engel (195 pounds) and Nino Brown (170 pounds) also went 2-1 in the area duals.
"We fought our tails off at area this past weekend," head coach Andrew Gaddy said. "We beat Hart County 42-27 in the first round ... As I said previously, we are wrestling the best we have all year and they showed that this weekend. I am proud of the way that they left everything on the mat. We are ready to get back into the room and continue to improve. There are great things happening here at East. The kids are working their tails off and the work is starting to show in matches."
After competing Tuesday at Cherokee Bluff (Jan. 14), the Eagles hit the mat next Tuesday (Jan. 21) vs. Winder-Barrow.
"I feel great about where we stand now that our focus has shifted to the area individual tournament," Gaddy said. "Our goal is to continue to improve. We all have something we can work on."
