The East Jackson wrestling team went 2-3 in a Saturday (Nov. 16) dual tournament at Gainesville to open the season.
The Eagles lost to Gainesville (51-21), Dacula (54-18) and Clarke Central (40-30) before closing with wins over Murray County (42-36) and Gainesville’s No. 3 team (42-24).
“Overall, it was a great day for us against quality competition,” Eagle coach Andrew Gaddy said. “We get a chance to clean things up a bit before wrestling at Franklin County on Tuesday.”
Four Eagle wrestlers went 4-1 in their matches Saturday: Tyler Crow (160), Tyler Parr (138), Noah Watts (113) and Xander Engle (195).
Following an early injury, East Jackson filled only seven weight classes the rest of the way.
