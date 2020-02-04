Headed into the Area 6-AAA wrestling tournament, East Jackson wrestling coach Andrew Gaddy said his team was wrestling the best it had all season.
After the final results from area, he was exactly right.
The Eagles put through three wrestlers from the area tournament this past Saturday (Feb. 1) to the sectional tournament this weekend (Feb. 7-8) at Pike County.
Noah Watts (113), Justin Cassidy (138) and Nino Brown (170) will all compete at sectionals for East Jackson.
"Noah had a tough loss in the semis but bounced back and placed third," Gaddy said. "Justin was in control of his match when he got caught in a bad position and pinned. He never dropped his head and pinned his way through the consos to place third.
"Nino came in and dominated his first match 13-3. He then wrestled the one seed and had the kid on his back but couldn't quite get the pin. After that loss, he pinned his way through the consos for the third-place spot."
Going to sectionals, Gaddy said the three just need to keeping working and "fix the little things" that led to losses in the area tournament.
"This weekend, we just have to relax and go wrestle," Gaddy said. "If they do that, they have a great shot at making it to Macon next week."
At area, Watts defeated Nakota Yoder before losing in the semifinals. In the consolation rounds, Watts defeated Pace Nelson and Duncan Ringer to claim the third-place finish. Watts won via pin in the consolation finals.
Cassidy lost his opening match but rebounded in the consolation bracket. He defeated Dylan Lee and Dylan Rivers.
Brown defeated Garrett Bennett in the opening match at 170. After falling in the semifinals, Brown defeated Carlos Espinoza and Bennett a second time to finish third. He defeated Bennett via pin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.