Charlie Wheeler (106-lb.) and Noah Watts (126-lb.) are headed to the Class AAA State Sectionals after winning Region 8-AAA Championships Saturday (Jan. 29).
Overall, nine East Jackson wrestlers qualified for the sectionals which are this Saturday (Feb. 5) in Bremen.
Wheeler received a bye in the first round and pinned Wyatt Boudway (Franklin County) to advance to the finals. There he defeated Ashton Jones (Hart County) via an 11-4 decision to win the Region 8-AAAA Championship.
Watts also received a bye in the first round. In the semifinals, he pinned Hunter Page (Franklin County). Watts wrestled a close match with Miguel Jaimes (Hart County) in the finals, but he came out on top with an 8-5 decision.
Four more Eagles came close to winning region titles; Avery Smith (120-lb.), Juan Zavala (145-lb.), Tyler Crow (160-lb.) and Tyquese Gresham (285-lb.). Additionally, Jaziel Lester (170-lb.) placed 3rd, while Jeffrey Fuller (113-lb.) and Oscar Sanchez (132-lb.) placed 4th.
Smith reached the finals after pinning Jeremiah Scott (Stephens County). He lost a 10-3 decision to Kenly Eavenson (Franklin County) in the championship match.
Zavala narrowly defeated Nick Randall (Stephens County) in the semifinals with a 6-4 decision. He wrestled Nathan Bowen (Oconee County) in the finals and lost a 10-2 major decision.
Crow also had a competitive semifinal match, he won a 6-4 decision against Zillion Hammond (Monroe Area). Zane Fairbanks (Oconee County) defeated Crow in the finals via a 16-7 major decision.
Gresham pinned Solomon Dupree (Stephens County) to reach the championship round where he was pinned by Tyler Willhite (Monroe Area).
Lester pinned Cameron Bonner (Hart County) in the quarterfinals, but his path to the finals was interrupted by a loss to Eric Thompson (Oconee County) in the semifinals. A bye in the consolation semifinals sent Lester to the 3rd place match where he pinned Omarion Stryker.
Fuller pinned Nick McLeroy (Monroe Area) in the quarterfinals, but lost to Mac Bowen (Oconee County) in the semifinals. He had a bye in the consolation semifinals, but lost a rematch to McLeroy in the 3rd place match.
Sanchez lost to William Ballenger (Franklin County) in the semifinals, but bounced back with a pinfall win over Braxton Cleveland (Stephens County) in the consolation semifinals. He then lost to Kr’eme Smith (Oconee County) in the 3rd place match.
In team scores, East Jackson finished 3rd in the region with 169 points, five points shy of passing Franklin County for 2nd place. Oconee County won the Region 8-AAA Championship with 236 points and six individual champions.
