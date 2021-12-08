The East Jackson wrestling team competed in the Cherokee Bluff Duals on Saturday (Dec. 4) and went 4-1 on the day.
The Eagles picked up wins against Franklin County, Cherokee Bluff, West Hall and Forsyth Central. Their only defeat was a 45-36 loss to Lambert.
East Jackson's most lopsided wins came against Forsyth Central and Franklin County. The Eagles beat the Bulldogs 58-24, and the Lions 54-24. Their other wins were much closer. They defeated Cherokee Bluff 46-36, and West Hall 48-36.
