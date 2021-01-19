The East Jackson wrestling team finished just shy of qualifying for the dual state sectionals with a fifth-place finish Saturday (Jan. 16) at the 8-AAA area duals at Oconee County.
The team opened with a 48-26 loss to Stephens County, fell 48-36 to Monroe Area in the consolation semifinals. The Eagles then ended up fifth after a coin flip with Franklin County.
The top four teams out of each area advance to sectionals.
“All the hard work that these boys have been putting in is showing,” East Jackson coach Andrew Gaddy said. “We have taken great steps each year in the right direction. It is tough to come so close to breaking through like we did this year, but you can see how much these boys want it, and it is only going to make them better because if it.
“Wrestling isn’t an easy sport. As I tell them, it isn’t for everyone. It truly takes someone special to do what they do. We will get back in the mat room and shift our focus to traditional (area) and continue to improve.”
Eagle wrestlers going undefeated on the day were Noah Watts (120), Avery Smith (126), Ben Lampe (138) and Juan Zavala (152).
