East Jackson’s wrestling team lost a pair of Wednesday (Jan. 6) senior night matches to Hart County and Athens Christian, but Ben Lampe (138) and Xander Engel (195) had big afternoons.
Both wrestlers went 2-0 as the Eagles began what will end up being a busy week. The Eagles turn around and wrestle Friday (Jan. 8) at Oconee County and then Saturday (Jan. 9) at Elbert County.
A match this past Tuesday (Jan. 5) at Johnson-Gainesville was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Area 8-AAA duals are scheduled for next Saturday (Jan. 16) at Oconee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.