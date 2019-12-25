The East Jackson wrestling team competed at the Eric Hill Memorial tournament over the weekend and was able to get a placer between the days.
Tyler Parr (132 pounds) placed fourth for the Eagles in the finals. Parr went 2-2 on day two, defeating JT McCullough of Buford via decision and getting a forfeit over George Hernandez of Jeff Davis.
Parr lost to Perry Jake Stone by pin fall in the semis, and Jace Jachimski won via decision in the third-place match.
"It was good for us to go to this tournament," head coach Andrew Gaddy said. "We got to see different schools and different styles which we haven't seen all season."
During day two, only Ben Lampe (138) was able to get a win outside of Parr. Lampe got a forfeit win in round one over Jamari Simmons.
Noah Watts (113), Ryan Sparks (126), Tyler Crow (152) and Carlos Velasco (182) all went 0-1 on day two.
On the first day, the Eagles had 10 weight classes compete in the round-robin tournament. Velasco and Lampe both placed second and went 2-1. Parr went 1-2.
The Eagles don't compete again until Jan. 7.
"It gives us a good chance to recover from nagging injuries," Gaddy said.
