Six East Jackson wrestlers qualified for the state tournament at Saturday’s (Feb. 6) Area 8-AAA tournament at Stephens County.
Ben Lampe won the area title at 138, while Noah Watts (120), Avery Smith (126) and Xander Engel (195) finished as runners-up in their weight classes. Tyler Crowe (160) and Charlie Wheeler (106) also qualified for state with a third-place finishes.
“Huge steps for our program were taken this year,” East Jackson coach Andrew Gaddy said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the performance (Saturday).”
East Jackson finished fifth out of six squads in the final team standings.
The Class AAA state tournament is Wednesday and Thursday (Feb. 10-11) in Macon.
