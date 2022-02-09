Six East Jackson wrestlers are going to make a run at state championships this weekend (Feb. 10-12) at the GHSA State Tournament held at the Macon Coliseum.
Three Eagles; Avery Smith (120-lb.), Noah Watts (126-lb.) and Tyler Crow (160-lb.) finished 2nd in their respective weight classes at the Class AAA Section A Tournament on Saturday (Feb. 5). Juan Zavala (145-lb.) and Tyquese Gresham (285-lb.) finished 4th, while Charlie Wheeler (106-lb.) earned a 5th place finish.
Smith won two of his four matches by pinfall and neither went past the first minute. He only needed 31 seconds to beat Baily Smithers (Coahulla Creek) in the first round, and 55 seconds to pin Brax Carter (Appling County). Smith advanced to the finals with a competitive 9-8 decision win over Nolan Rohrer (Ringold. In the finals, he lost to Kenley Eavenson (Franklin County).
After advancing out of the first round with a forfeit, Watts defeated Wyatt Maye (Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe) via major decision 16-7 in the quarterfinals. He went on to win an 8-3 decision over Haygen Baker (LaFayette) before losing to Miguel Jaimes (Hart County) in the finals.
Crow reached the semifinals at a rapid pace, pinning Mikell Hunter (Beach) in 63 seconds, and Demetrius Williams (Hepzibah) in an impressive six seconds. He went on to pin Cason Turner (Morgan County) midway through the second period of their semifinal; bought. However, Crow lost to Zane Fairbanks (Oconee County) in the finals.
After a first round bye, Zavala beat Jaxon Delgado by decision 4-1. He lost to Wilder Davis (Franklin County) in the semifinals, but recovered to beat Nick Kapherr (Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe) in the consolation semifinals. His day ended with a loss to Nick Randall (Stephens County) in the 3rd place match.
Gresham made quick work of his opening round opponent, pinning Alexander Galvan (Brantley County) in 51 seconds. He suffered his first loss in the quarterfinals against Micah Reid (Morgan County). Gresham bounced back with first-minute pinfalls over Solomon Dupree (Stephens County) and Kylon Daniels (Windsor Forest). He reached the 3rd place match, but lost to Reid again.
Wheeler started off with first period pinfall wins against Micah Eyman (Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe) and Tahji Hale (Harlem). He then lost his next two matches to Adonnis Sanchez (Coahulla Creek) and Paul Bessette (Morgan County). Wheeler savaged his weekend with a victory over Ashton Jones (Hart County) in the 5th place match.
