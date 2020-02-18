It had been several years since an East Jackson wrestler competed at the GHSA State Championships traditional tournament.
But Noah Watts (113 pounds) broke that curse with his appearance in Macon.
Watts was the only Eagle to make it to Macon, and he competed in Class AAA for East Jackson. He went 1-2 during his time in Macon.
Watts opened the tournament with a loss to Cristian Contreras from North Hall. In his first consolation match, he received a bye. His tournament ended after his second consolation match, a loss to George Blaha from Pace Academy.
"This year went well overall," head coach Andrew Gaddy said. "We are going to continue to work the halls and get more kids out next year. We are only graduating one wrestler this year, so things are looking good moving forward."
