A few years have passed since East Jackson had a wrestler make it to Macon for the GHSA traditional state championships.
This year, though, the drought is over as Noah Watts (113) is headed to Macon to represent the Eagles.
Watts' journey in Macon begins Thursday (Feb. 13) vs. Cristian Contreras.
"It is great to see the excitement around the school," head coach Andrew Gaddy said. "It has been a few years since we have had someone in this position."
Watts finished fourth in his weight class at the Class 3A-A sectionals last weekend (Feb. 7-8). Watts made it all the way to the semifinals at sectionals.
Along the way, Watts defeated one-seeded Dwight Kinsey in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he lost to Ramon Castillo.
In the consolation bracket, Watts made it to the consolation finals. He lost to Layton Jones.
"This is a huge step for our program," Gaddy said. "We are continuing to see growth and are starting to see all the hard work pay off."
Justin Cassidy (138) and Nino Brown (170) made it to sectionals. Both finished seventh, one spot behind a qualifying spot in the state tournament.
