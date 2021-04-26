Both girls and boys tennis finished the season this past week when they fell to Pace and Lovett. Both teams finished with an incredible record of wins and stats and the title of Region Champs.
For the girls, seniors Jaden Hoard and Chloe Smith finished with just one loss against Lovett during the Sweet 16. Both seniors helped the team to win three region championships over the last four years. Without COVID-19 to end the season last year, the girls had a great chance of finishing with four.
For the boys, Robbie Jones and Pierce Martin helped the team earn the coveted 8AA Region Championship this season. The boys fought hard all season and never made the season easy for any of their opponents.
Head Coach Natasha Savage stated that the teams had to play tough competitors, Pace, and Lovett, both private schools, but they did not go out without a fight.
"We didn’t make it easy on them," the coach said. "I am so proud of both teams."
In addition to the outstanding skills, Coach Savage states that what makes these teams so unique is the character of her players.
“Our players get bragged on a lot, and not just for the athletic talent, but for their personal character," Savage said.
