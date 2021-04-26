The Banks County Parks and Recreation Department fall sports registration will be held May 1 through June 30 for the following:
•6-12 Year Old Tackle Football
•6-12 Year Old Football Cheerleading
•3-14 Year Old Co-Ed Soccer
•9-17 Year Old Girls Volleyball
•6-14 Year Old Boys and Girls Cross Country
For more information, call 706-677-4407 or check out the website, www.bankscountyrec.org.
