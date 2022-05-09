Fall sports registration is now open through June 27.
Register now for:
•Tackle Football & Cheerleading - Ages 6 and older
•Flag Football & Cheerleading - Co-Ed, Ages 5 and 6
•Cross Country - Co-ed, Ages 7 and older
•Fall Volleyball - Girls, Ages 9 and older
•Fall Soccer - Co-ed, Ages 3-6 years old
•Fall Soccer - Boys, 7 and older & Girls, 7 & older
•Fall Baseball - Boys, 7 and older
•Fall Softball - Girls, 7 and older
Flag Football registration for 3-4-year-olds will open later this Summer!
Brooke Whitmire is the director of the Banks County Parks & Recreation Department program.
The recreation center office is located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer. The phone number is
706-677-4407 and the website is www.bankscountyga.org.
