Banks County High School Coach Kasey Hanley's wrestlers showed out at the recent King of the Mountain Tournament. The tournament produced five champions: Raymond Bentley, Jacob Voyles, Angel Cruz, Evan Clark and Robert Walker. Mason Dodd also placed third at the tournament.
Coach Hanley was extremely excited and proud of the accomplishments of his wrestlers for the tournament.
"They wrestled well and with confidence," he said.
Clark, Hanley's senior wrestler, has a strong history of quick pins and dominant matches.
The Leopards faced East Jackson at home on December 1st. The Leopards dominated with a total score of 66-6. Like many other sports, the team has been dealing with quarantine issues and is slowly seeing key players return.
The team gears up for their next match on Dec. 8 at Seneca, S.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.