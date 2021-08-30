After last week’s cancelled game, the Banks County High School Leopard football team will be back in action this Friday night at East Jackson Comprehensive High School to face the Eagles.
This week, the team will continue practicing new COVID precautions, such as taking temperatures, documenting cases, and monitoring players more cautiously, said Coach Mike Cleveland.
Cleveland stated that ‘player safety is the most important aspect right now”, not just in all football but for all extracurricular activities,
The Leopards will face Lumpkin County for homecoming on September 10.
BCHS student body will also participate in homecoming activities from September 6th through the 10th, including showcasing genres each day of the week. Tuesday-Character Day, Wednesday-Blast From the Past (choose your favorite character from any decade), Thursday-Country vs. Country Club (western wear or preppy country wear), and Friday is Banks County Spirit Day.
(0) comments
